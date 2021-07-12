Giuliani went on profanity-filled tirade against RNC counsel for questioning Trump election lies

According to a report from Business Insider, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani had a major meltdown after Republican National Committee chief counsel Justin Riemer sent out a note calling into question Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

Reporting on excerpts taken from Michael Wolff's upcoming "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," the report states that Giuliani was given the note by fellow lawyer Jenna Ellis which stunned Trump insiders and set off a torrent of cursing.

"In the note, Riemer reportedly wrote to his RNC colleagues asking why they were backing Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud, while also expressing that the organization raised more cash battling Democrats than challenging election results," Business Insider reports. "Ellis, who was having dinner with Rudy Giuliani and former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, passed her phone around for everyone to view the message, which reportedly left them 'stunned.'"

"Can you f*cking believe this," Giuliani reportedly exclaimed. "They are backdooring us ... doing everything in their power not to help us," with Kerik adding "that the note was akin to saying 'f*ck Trump' and 'f*ck Giuliani.'"

Wolff reports in his book, "The mayor, sitting in the restaurant but in full battle mode (and with a few drinks in him), damn well got Riemer himself on the phone: 'Who the f*ck do you you think you are? How can you be going against the president? ... You need to resign and resign tonight ... because you are going to get fired." He then reportedly called RNC head Ronna McDaniel to demand that Riemer be fired.

Business Insider adds that Riemer still serves as counsel to the RNC.

