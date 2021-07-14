"Dr. Death" on Peacock: Who was Christopher Duntsch? Where is he now?

Peacock is taking a dark turn with the release of "Dr. Death" on July 15, 2021. The eight-episode series follows the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. Who was he and is the show based on a true story?

Personally, I don't believe there can ever be too many medical dramas, but they can become repetitive. Well, Peacock is about to throw a unique twist at fans with "Dr. Death."

Instead of classifying the new series as a medical drama or heartwarming series, "Dr. Death" defines "medical thriller" perfectly. What's the show about? When is it coming out? Who is the main character based on? Here's what we know!

Who is Christopher Duntsch? Is the "Dr. Death" character real?

Christopher Duntsch is very much a real person! He was once a rising star in the Dallas, Texas medical community. Dr. Duntsch ran a successful neurosurgery practice when patients began to leave surgery permanently maimed or dead.

The Peacock series, titled after the podcast of the same, is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. The series will follow Duntsch's crimes and the heroes who brought him to justice, focusing on how the healthcare system failed to protect Duntsch's victims.

Where is Christopher Duntsch aka Dr. Death now?

The disgraced doctor was sentenced to life in prison and in the O.B. Ellis Unite outside of Huntsville, Texas, The Sun reports. Duntsch is eligible for parole in 2045, when he will be 74 years old.

"Dr. Death" trailer

How can you watch "Dr. Death"?

To watch, you'll need a Peacock subscription as this series is a Peacock exclusive. The series consists of eight episode and stars Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, and others.