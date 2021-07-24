Eric Swalwell reveals angry text exchange with Tucker Carlson: "You falsely smeared my wife"

"I'm just not that into you," Swalwell tweeted

By Matthew Chapman
Published July 24, 2021 2:30PM (EDT)
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Cali., left, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. (Getty Images)
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Cali., left, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. (Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) posted screenshots of an angry argument between him and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who wanted to get him on the phone for a call.

"Tucker, I'm hesitant to do that. You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she's getting death threats," said Swalwell, referring to a retracted Fox News story alleging that Swalwell's campaign funneled money to a business employing his wife. "That's way out of bounds. She's a pregnant mom of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Hit me all you like. But to go after her. That's just wrong."

"Carlson responded by calling the Democrat a 'coward' and then apparently phoning him a few minutes later," reported Blake Montgomery. "Swalwell tweeted, 'I'm just not that into you.'"

Swalwell, the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has long been a target of rage for conservatives. Carlson has also accused Swalwell of aiding a Chinese spy — although experts have made clear that Swalwell in fact properly worked with the FBI to help upon learning the spy had tried to get information from him.


Matthew Chapman

Congress Eric Swalwell Fox News Politics Raw Story Texts Tucker Carlson