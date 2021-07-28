Cheney calls out GOP colleagues for playing "indefensible" political games with January 6 commission

On CNN Tuesday, following the first day of testimony before the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., one of the only Republicans on the committee, blasted GOP leadership for their behavior surrounding the investigation.

"These MAGA forces tried to steal the election once and they're going to try again," said anchor Jake Tapper. "And we don't hear Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik say, no, no, no, we would never do that again. There is zero attempt at reassuring people that what you are suggesting is not true."

"Look, in some ways I think it's actually even worse than that, Jake," said Cheney. "I think that we're in a situation where the people that you mentioned seem to view this as some sort of a partisan political game. And as every American who watched saw this morning, this is really deadly serious. This is a situation where the institution's held, but it was a close-run thing. And as the chairman said, we didn't have a peaceful transfer of power. We had an insurrection, we had an assault on the Capitol."

"Today, you had members of Congress, Republican members of Congress actually protesting in front of the Justice Department on behalf of the people who were here and who had been arrested because they participated in the riot and in the insurrection," added Cheney. "That's a stunning and indefensible turn of events."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: