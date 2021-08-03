Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19: "I am very glad I was vaccinated"

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, Graham revealed that he "started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night" and went to the doctor this morning, where he learned that he had contracted the disease.

"I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms," Graham added. "I will be quarantining for ten days."

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," he continued. "My symptoms would be far worse."