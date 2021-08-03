"Worst station in history": Mike Lindell reveals his war with Fox News is costing him $1M a week

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Monday that his war with Fox News is costing him $1 million per week.

Lindell spoke to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon about his decision to remove MyPillow ads from Fox News after the network refused to air a commercial that suggested the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

"Fox and Fox Business are the only ones that didn't approve it," Lindell explained. "Are they in on it when they called Arizona [for Joe Biden] the night of the election early? Are they part of this whole thing? I don't get it. I know they're part of the cancel culture because shame on Fox."

"Everybody needs to realize this: I can't make this up," he said of his business. "This is about a million dollars a week that MyPillow is going to lose again because you can't just take a direct response ad and go somewhere else. But I want nothing to do with them if they're going to ruin our country."

Lindell went on to call Fox News "the worst station in history" because they refused to report falsehoods about the election and unproven COVID-19 remedies.

"You turn on us when we needed you most," he complained. "I got attacked on CNN for 18 minutes. Where were you Fox to report? You could have at least reported Mike Lindell got attacked on CNN for 18 minutes because he's a nut case."

You can watch the video below via YouTube: