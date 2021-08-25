Judge sanctions "Kraken" lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, opens door for disbarment

Trump-loving lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood are now one step closer to potentially being disbarred.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker on Wednesday issued a scathing opinion in which she granted the city of Detroit's motion for sanctions against Powell, Wood, and other Trump lawyers who used bogus allegations of voter fraud to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

In her opinion, Parker took shots at Powell and Wood's professionalism and personal character.

"The attorneys who filed the instant lawsuit abused the well-established rules applicable to the litigation process by proffering claims not backed by law; proffering claims not backed by evidence (but instead, speculation, conjecture, and unwarranted suspicion); proffering factual allegations and claims without engaging in the required prefiling inquiry; and dragging out these proceedings even after they acknowledged that it was too late to attain the relief sought," she wrote. "And this case was never about fraud -- it was about undermining the People's faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

She further said that Wood and Powell's actions warrant "a referral for investigation and possible suspension or disbarment to the appropriate disciplinary authority for every state bar and federal court in which each attorney is admitted."

Read the whole opinion here (PDF).