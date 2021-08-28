Mike Lindell's election software handout a gift to hackers, experts say: "The door is now wide open"

According to a report from the Guardian, efforts by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Arizona Republicans seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election have had the adverse effect of making fraud easier in coming elections.

With the report first noting, "Republican efforts to question Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 have led to voting system breaches experts say pose a risk to future elections," it goes on to state that -- in the case of Lindell -- his handouts at his cyber seminars are making the job easier for any hacker who wants to interfere in future elections.

"Copies of Dominion Voting Systems softwares used for designing ballots, configuring voting machines and tallying results were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by the MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell, a Trump ally who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year's election," the report states before adding, "The software copies came from voting equipment in Mesa county, Colorado, and Antrim county, Michigan, where Trump allies challenged results last fall. Dominion software is used in some 30 states, including California, Georgia and Michigan."

According to election security expert Harri Hursti, who attended Lindell's South Dakota event, he claims he and others were handed "three separate copies of election management systems that run on the Dominion software" which can be used for practicing entering systems.

Speaking with the Guardian, he explained, "The door is now wide open," before adding that all hackers would need is "... physical access to the systems because they are not supposed to be connected to the internet."

Kevin Skoglund, an election technology expert, agreed saying sabotage, including changing election results could be possible.

"This disclosure increases both the likelihood that something happens and the impact of what would happen if it does," he admitted.

"Ryan Macias, an election technology and security expert who was in Arizona earlier this year to observe that review, was alarmed by a lack of cybersecurity protocols," the report states.

"This is what I anticipated would happen, and I anticipate it will happen yet again coming out of Arizona," Macias said. "These actors have no liability and no rules of engagement."

