Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with $2,500 fine for defying House mask rules

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is now facing a hefty fine for her repeated refusal to adhere to the federal mask mandate requiring face coverings in the House chamber.

According to Forbes, the $2,500 fine was announced by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms for Greene. On Wednesday, September 8, the House Ethics Committee released a set of statements confirming the penalty Greene will be facing.

The statement reads:

"On August 2, 2021, the Committee received a notification from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms that Representative Chip Roy has been fined pursuant to House Resolution 38 and House Rule II, clause 3(g). Representative Roy did not file an appeal with the Committee prior to the expiration of the time period specified in clause 3(g)(3)(B) of House Rule II."

The announcement of the fine comes after Greene and Rep. Chip Roy's (R-Texas.) ongoing refusal to adhere to the federal mask mandate. According to Forbes, the two lawmakers also received $500 fines back in May for violating the mask mandate. However, the May offense was Roy's second and Greene's third which is why she is facing a larger fine now.

The publication notes:

"Greene previously received a $500 fine in May for violating the mask mandate a second time, which was upheld on appeal by the Ethics Committee, meaning she will be hit with a $2,500 fine for her third offense."

For months, Greene has also railed against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mitigation recommendations for COVID-19. The Georgia lawmaker has also found herself at the center of controversy for repeating a number of conspiracy theories and other baseless claims about COVID-19, vaccinations, and vaccine passports.