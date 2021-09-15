Congressional Republicans privately admitted Trump was an "unstable person": former GOP lawmaker

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., on Tuesday said that she understood why Gen. Mark Milley tried to prevent former President Donald Trump from launching last-minute military strikes in a desperate bid to stay in power.

While speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Comstock explained that she agreed with Milley's assessment that Trump was in a dangerous mental state following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

"What he was doing was saying this is an unstable person we're dealing with," Comstock said. "I can assure you that was said by lots of Republican members of Congress, and we need to make sure that all of the processes that are in place are taken if he tries to do something, anything untoward because this was an unstable person."

Comstock rejected criticism of Milley for usurping Trump's role as commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces and said he deserved praise for potentially stopping Trump from doing something catastrophic.

"I thank General Milley and thank all of the people who stopped this president from his unconstitutional action," she said. "That's why this Jan. 6 commission is going to be so important, and God bless all the Republicans who are out there fighting for it."

