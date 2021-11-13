The 10 most stressful TV shows on right now: "Lucifer," "Squid Game," more

TV dramas can be super stressful, yet we can't look away and we can't get enough. What are the most stressful TV shows you can stream or watch right now? Buzz Bingo has the answer!

Buzz Bingo analyzed the stress levels and searched for tweets from audiences to see which popular TV dramas cause viewers the most stress. The source has shared the results with us and you may be surprised.

"Squid Game", Netflix's latest hit series, may come to mind. "American Horror Story" is another one I quickly thought about. I love the horror series, but all horror causes stress. However, there are some shows on Buzz Bingo's list that I was surprised to see.

Which drama has kept you on the edge of your seat? Let's check out Buzz Bingo's list! Be sure to share with us how many of the shows listed below you've seen or if you can think of any others.

The top 10 most stressful TV shows of 2021

Here are the most stressful TV shows and the number of tweets from audiences watching.

"Squid Game" – 190,897 stressed out tweets "Sex Education" – 57,256 stressed out tweets "Lucifer" – 52,025 stressed out tweets "American Horror Story" – 50,657 stressed out tweets "Ted Lasso" – 48,354 stressed out tweets "The Walking Dead" – 46,088 stressed out tweets "Loki" – 34,678 stressed out tweets "Stranger Things" – 33,456 stressed out tweets "The Handmaid's Tale" – 13,283 stressed out tweets "Bridgerton" – 7,659 stressed out tweets

Which of these shows are you surprised to see on here? The one that jumps out the most for me is "Ted Lasso." The Apple TV+ series is a comedy, but come to think of it, many stories in Season 2 did leave me feeling stressed. I just love the characters so much!

I wouldn't have thought of "Lucifer" on my own, but it definitely belongs on this list! Again, when you care about the characters, it's difficult not to worry about them, and "Lucifer" does this to fans.