Trump gives Rep. Paul Gosar his "complete and total endorsement" one day after censure

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar for re-election.

Trump's endorsement came one day after Gosar was censured — and stripped of his committee assignments — for posting a cartoon video of him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Trump's statement made no mention of Gosar's censure or the controversy over the video.

"Congressman Paul Gosar has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA," Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. "Paul is a congressman who is highly respected in Arizona, strong on Crime, Borders, our Military, and our Veterans. He continually fights for Lower Taxes, Less Regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Endorsement."