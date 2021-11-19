Trump gives Rep. Paul Gosar his "complete and total endorsement" one day after censure

"Congressman Paul Gosar has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA"

By John Wright

Published November 19, 2021 4:30AM (EST)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against big tech companies at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 07, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Former President Trump held a press conference with executives from the America First Policy Institute to announce a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their CEOs, claiming that he was wrongfully censored. Since being banned from the social media companies, former President Trump has continued to spread lies about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election that have not not been substantiated. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar for re-election.

Trump's endorsement came one day after Gosar was censured — and stripped of his committee assignments — for posting a cartoon video of him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Trump's statement made no mention of Gosar's censure or the controversy over the video.

"Congressman Paul Gosar has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA," Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. "Paul is a congressman who is highly respected in Arizona, strong on Crime, Borders, our Military, and our Veterans. He continually fights for Lower Taxes, Less Regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Endorsement."


