Mike Lindell announces plans for a protest outside of Fox News headquarters: report

According to a report from The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, on Friday night MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced plans for a protest outside the New York City headquarters of Fox News, claiming the conservative network is "a big part of our country being taken from us."

Lindell has been at war with Fox after they banned him as a guest for pushing 2020 presidential election conspiracies, including one accusing Dominion Voting Systems of allowing their voting machines to be hacked which then led to a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him in February.

After pulling his ubiquitous ads from the network for a brief period, they have since returned, but Lindell's war with the network is still ongoing.

The Beast reports that Lindell told his followers, "We are going to do something out in front of Fox News, I think we should have — you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should give out Frank Speech signs," referring to his "Frank" social media platform.

Petrizzo adds Lindell labeled Fox the "controlled opposition" stating, "They [Fox News] are a big part of our country being taken from us."

The Beast also adds that Lindell's sidekick Douglas Frank launched an attack on the network on Saturday night on Telegram, saying Fox News is "not a credible source of news" and that some of their hosts are "traitors to our country."

You can read the complete report here.