The best ways to use up leftover sweet potato

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Got leftover sweet potatoes in your fridge? Say you meal-prepped a few sweet potatoes and don't know what to do with the extras, or you're in the days after the Thanksgiving rush and are living in Leftover Land. You're in luck — sweet potatoes are an excellent, flavor-packed base for dishes like pancakes, waffles, salads, soups, and of course, pie. That's right, they're more than welcome at any meal of the day, and we're here to help you navigate the sweet, orange road ahead.

We've compiled a stacked and loaded compendium of exciting ways to repurpose these delicious, satisfying, beloved root veggies. From the classic to the unexpected, and whether your sweet potatoes are mashed or baked or boiled or steamed, these leftover sweet potato recipes are sure to satisfy everyone at your table.

Erinrae was left with some extra sweet potatoes the other night and took to the Hotline to ask for your best ideas for repurposing them. As always, you came through with a bunch of brilliant ideas, inspiring all of us to step up our "bestover" game:

For breakfast:

For lunch or dinner:

For dessert:

Deborah Madison's flan is an inventive, delicious recipe.

These Genius-grade sweet potato cookies are perfect for leftover steamed sweet potatoes.

Got leftover sweet potato pureé? Meet your favorite new brownies.



A baked sweet potato is the secret to this beautiful rolled cake.

More leftover sweet potato recipes: