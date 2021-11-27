The best ways to use up leftover sweet potato

Got leftover sweet potatoes in your fridge? Say you meal-prepped a few sweet potatoes and don't know what to do with the extras, or you're in the days after the Thanksgiving rush and are living in Leftover Land. You're in luck — sweet potatoes are an excellent, flavor-packed base for dishes like pancakes, waffles, salads, soups, and of course, pie. That's right, they're more than welcome at any meal of the day, and we're here to help you navigate the sweet, orange road ahead.
We've compiled a stacked and loaded compendium of exciting ways to repurpose these delicious, satisfying, beloved root veggies. From the classic to the unexpected, and whether your sweet potatoes are mashed or baked or boiled or steamed, these leftover sweet potato recipes are sure to satisfy everyone at your table.
Erinrae was left with some extra sweet potatoes the other night and took to the Hotline to ask for your best ideas for repurposing them. As always, you came through with a bunch of brilliant ideas, inspiring all of us to step up our "bestover" game:
For breakfast:
- LE BEC FIN suggests a riff on baked eggs, instructing: "In ramekins or muffins tins, put a layer of mashed sweet potatoes, top with cooked bacon, then grated sharp cheddar, and, finally, an egg. Bake as you would baked eggs."
- Drbabs votes for making sweet potato bread or muffins.
- Carlito suggests adding the mashed potato into a bowl of oatmeal.
- Lindsay-Jean Hard offers a recipe for using them in scones.
- Our editors love sweet potato in a smoothie.
- Emma's Big Little sweet potato yogurt is a slam-dunk.
For lunch or dinner:
- Nancy suggests using the leftover sweet potatoes on a salad. Anne7hall agrees and thinks that a soft-boiled egg would be a great addition.
- Mblossom uses them in quesadillas: "I mash the baked sweet potato with some cumin, coriander, and salt, then spread it on the tortilla, add black beans, plenty of Monterey Jack cheese, some cilantro, and maybe some jalapeños."
- Fritters and croquettes are popular solutions — Pegeen, dinner at ten, and ADM are all fans.
- Peter says these mashed sweet potatoes are one of his favorite Food52 recipes of all time.
For dessert:
- Deborah Madison's flan is an inventive, delicious recipe.
- These Genius-grade sweet potato cookies are perfect for leftover steamed sweet potatoes.
- Got leftover sweet potato pureé? Meet your favorite new brownies.
- A baked sweet potato is the secret to this beautiful rolled cake.
More leftover sweet potato recipes:
