"What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?" Dr. Fauci blasts Ted Cruz for threatening to put him in jail

Dr. Anthony Fauci fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz this weekend after the conservative Texas firebrand suggested he should be prosecuted for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, who served as the top White House medical adviser under both Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, made the comments during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"I have to laugh at that," Fauci told host Margaret Brennan when asked about Cruz' comments. "I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?"

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from President Trump?" Brennan immediately followed up.

"Of course," Fauci said. "You'd have to be asleep not to figure that one out."

RELATED: Dr. Fauci goes off on "lying" Rand Paul: "You don't know what you're talking about!"

"I'm just going to do my job," he added. "And I'm going to be saving lives and they're going to be lying."

Watch below via Twitter: