Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton was forcefully rebuked on the Senate floor on Thursday after accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of being soft on Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

"The simplest way to deter invasion of Ukraine, the simplest way to deter Russian aggression, is to draw clear red lines of enforcement, something that Joe Biden will not do, something that apparently the Democratic senators will not force him to do," Cotton claimed.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen didn't waste any time shooting down Cotton's allegation.

"I just have to take real umbrage at your suggestion, Sen. Cotton," Shaheen said emphatically. "I'm the one who Vladimir Putin refused a visa to get into Russia, because of my opposition to Russia, and to what Putin was doing."

"He didn't deny you a visa to get into the country," Shaheen exclaimed, jabbing her finger toward Cotton. "So don't talk to me about how I've not been tough enough on Russia, because that dog won't hunt!"

