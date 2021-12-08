Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shared his prediction on the possibility of an extremist Republican majority taking over the House oversight committee and critics are disturbed by the lawmaker's words, HuffPost reports.

"We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it's not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas," Gaetz said during a press conference as he insisted lawmakers like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and himself would be the new faces of the political party.

Almost immediately after Gaetz made the remarks, Twitter users began weighing in with deep concerns about what extremist representation could mean for the political party.

One user wrote insisted that its "a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls."

Another user wrote, "I thought I hated Paul Ryan, but Gaetz, Jordan, Greene, Boebert, and Gosar make Ryan look good by comparison."

Another pointed out, "you can't conduct oversight effectively without subpoena power, and they've significantly weakened that power," one user wrote.

Democrats have also been urged to use Gaetz's unhinged remarks to their advantage.

"This is a powerful campaign ad for the Dems," one user wrote. "If they can't use this against the Republican then no point campaingning [sic] for the Dems."