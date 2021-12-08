Whether it's a game night or a movie night, nachos seem like a perfect fit. One crunchy chip can carry multiple layers of flavors — cheese, avocado, chili sauce — and turn any night into a party (even if just for your taste buds). For an easy weeknight bite, try Martha Stewart's skillet chili nachos.

With a few simple ingredients and some pantry staples, these nachos will take only 20 minutes to prepare.

First you'll make Martha's easy beef chili, which is the key to making these nachos special. All you need are two pounds of ground beef, two minced onions, three cloves of garlic, a jalapeño pepper, chili powder, cocoa powder, tomato paste and chicken broth.

Brown the beef in a large skillet and then place it on paper towels, allowing the fat to drain. Then, saute the onions, garlic, jalapeño along with the chili powder and tomato paste. Here comes the key part: Two tablespoons of cocoa powder distinguishes this chili from most varieties. In Martha's words, the ingredient adds more depth of flavor.

Finally, everything is added back into the skillet, along with the tomato paste and chicken broth. The chili cooks down until it is thickened and perfectly spiced. The steps may look long and intimidating, but I promise it's totally worth a try. Like Martha said, It's a beef chili, very simple and straightforward."

More importantly, this beef chili isn't just for nachos. Serve it in bowls with your favorite chili toppings or alongside hot dogs for a tailgating-appropriate treat.

For the perfect nachos, it's all about layering, layering and more layering. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Spread 5 cups of chips in a heavy-bottomed cast iron skillet. Top with 1 cup of easy beef chili, half cup of the beans and 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. Layer with another 5 cups of chips, 1 cup of beef chili, the remaining beans, and 1 cup cheese. Bake in the oven for five to seven minutes, until the cheese is melted. Martha suggests topping with radishes, cilantro and jalapeño, but you can customize toppings to suit your needs.

Bang! Easy and delicious Chili Nachos are ready for a taste bud party. Feel free to serve with or without sour cream, salsa, and avocado. Full recipe here .

