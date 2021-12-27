Fox News guest exposes Jim Jordan: "This is the same Jim Jordan who covered up a sexual crime"

"When we're talking about the criticisms, we also need to remember who is the messenger"

By David Edwards

Published December 27, 2021 2:59PM (EST)

Rep Jim Jordan, R-OH, speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House office Building, July 29, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Left-leaning political adviser Kristal Knight reminded Fox News viewers on Monday that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been accused of covering up sexual crimes while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

While hosting on a Fox News panel, anchor Julie Banderas asked Knight about Jordan's recent criticism of President Joe Biden's handling of Covid-19, inflation and crime.

Knight encouraged viewers to examine Jordan's history of controversies.

"We cannot blame the president for every single thing," Knight said. "We have to remember who the messenger is. This is the same Jim Jordan who sent a text on Jan. 5 encouraging the insurrection. This is also the same Jim Jordan who covered up a sexual crime in his state."

READ: 'Gym got owned': Internet applauds Jake Tapper for 'spanking' Jim Jordan with his own molestation scandal

"So when we're talking about the criticisms, we also need to remember, who is the messenger that's also doing this criticizing?" she added.

Watch the video below.


