Fox News guest exposes Jim Jordan: "This is the same Jim Jordan who covered up a sexual crime"

Left-leaning political adviser Kristal Knight reminded Fox News viewers on Monday that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been accused of covering up sexual crimes while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

While hosting on a Fox News panel, anchor Julie Banderas asked Knight about Jordan's recent criticism of President Joe Biden's handling of Covid-19, inflation and crime.

Knight encouraged viewers to examine Jordan's history of controversies.

"We cannot blame the president for every single thing," Knight said. "We have to remember who the messenger is. This is the same Jim Jordan who sent a text on Jan. 5 encouraging the insurrection. This is also the same Jim Jordan who covered up a sexual crime in his state."

"So when we're talking about the criticisms, we also need to remember, who is the messenger that's also doing this criticizing?" she added.

Watch the video below.