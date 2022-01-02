Have you seen these people? Here are some of the 350 insurrectionists the FBI is still looking for

It has been a year since President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and threatened to assassinate Vice President Mike Pence.

While the FBI said that they've arrested 725 people they linked to the attack, there are still 350 more that the FBI has identified that are still at large.

According to videos and photos they have collected from the day, these people are among the final chunk of people who have been able to evade arrest by laying low and none of the people in their lives turning them in.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Thus far there have been 165 guilty pleas and the punishments vary from probation to years in prison depending on the level of the offense and previous criminal behavior.

You can see the list of photos that the FBI has of attackers they're still searching for here.

Below you can find some of those that the FBI is still searching for: