16 ideas for leftover prime rib (other than, you know, just eating it)

So you did the thing. To the delight of your family and friends, you herb-rubbed, temped, roasted, temped again, carved, and served up a prime rib during the holiday season. But now, you've found yourself with a bit of a (tasty) problem: What to do with all of the leftover prime rib roast? Sure it's easy enough to make a leftover prime rib sandwich topped with caramelized onions, a dollop of sour cream, and au jus for dipping, but that's not exactly reinventing the wheel (though it does sound damn tasty).

We've got you covered. From tacos to pho, here are 16 ways to keep the good prime rib times going.

Best leftover prime rib recipes

1. Grilled Steak Sandwich with Blue Cheese Coleslaw

For a throne worthy of your prime rib, look no further than these fluffy ciabatta rolls. Use slices of prime rib in place of the grilled steak for an excellent dip sandwich.

2. Grilled Flank Steak Tacos with Feta and Oregano Salsa

No matter how perfect the prime rib roast was, there's always leftovers of the juicy pink meat. It serves a crowd and most likely your guests loaded up on too many croquettes and blinis during happy hour, leaving little room for the roast. When that happens, reheat leftover slices of the beef the next day, drape into charred tortillas, and dot with herby salsa.

3. Merguez and Sweet Potato Hash

Roughly chopped and re-crisped, leftover prime rib would make a pretty delicious hash with sweet potatoes. (Just add a fried egg for the ultimate Boxing Day breakfast).

4. Brussels Sprouts Hash and Eggs

Hash it up again with Brussels sprouts, which are at their prime during the holiday season.

5. The Silver Palate's Turkey Hash Salad

Swap the turkey for thin slices of prime rib for the low-effort salad you want to make (and eat) the day after a prime rib dinner.

6. Beef and Stout Pot Pie

ChrisandAmy's pot pie calls for a certain stout that's brewed with oysters, and prime rib and oysters are a traditional pairing.

7. Viet Hapa Pho

Thin slices of leftover prime rib would be delicious over rice noodles in broth. Just add huge handfuls of crunchy beansprouts and cooling herbs, and a squeeze of lime.

8. Roasted Delicata Squash Stuffed with Autumn Farro

Winter squash stuffed with hearty, chewy farro and garlicky, herbed prime rib makes a cozy main perfect for yet another dinner party.

9. Our Best Philly Cheesesteak

Though Test Kitchen Director Josh Cohen calls for boneless ribeye here, why not slice your leftover prime rib very thinly and use it in a cheesesteak? The rest of the recipe is, really, what makes the dish: caramelized Jimmy Nardello Peppers and onions stuffed into an Italian hoagie roll with two melty cheeses.

10. One Beef Roast, Four American Sandwiches

And of course, you can't go wrong with more sandwiches — four more, to be exact. Just set out all the fixings and let guests build their own!

11. Beef Flautas

Chop a few slices of prime rib finely and proceed right onto step three. Dinner, done!

12. Beef Stroganoff

The reason why this beef stroganoff works so well with leftover prime rib is because it's less about the beef and more so about vegetables like cremini mushrooms, carrots, parsnips, onions, and scallions. So slice or cube whatever prime rib you have left in your fridge and then just add it to the creamy stir-fried vegetables in the last few minutes of cooking so that it fully reheats without becoming tough and chewy.

13. Leftover Prime Rib Quesadilla

Follow this guide to learn how to make griddled (or fried!) cheese quesadillas that are understated in appearance, but will wow with each and every bite. Once you nail the cooking basics, thinly slice leftover prime rib and use it for a meaty filling. We don't think quesadillas get much better than this.

14. Corned Beef Hash

Before you scoff and say "but this says corned beef, not prime rib," we know but listen: You can easily make leftover prime rib hash using the remains of your holiday dinner and dare I say, it will taste even better. (Just bookmark this recipe and you can do it all over again post-St. Patrick's Day).

15. Bone Broth

For once, we're not focusing on how to use the leftover meat. Instead, repurpose the bones from a bone-in prime rib by making this feel-good aromatic beef broth. If needed, grab some extra bones from your butcher, who will surely have extras on hand after the holiday rush.

16. Just Eat It

When I asked freelance recipe tester Townsend Smith what he would do with leftover prime rib, he said, "I'd probably just eat it." It's true — you've put so much effort into sourcing, preparing, and carving the roast. Plus, when else during the year do you get to enjoy this festive meat?