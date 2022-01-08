Of course someone made a Game of Thrones cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is . . . honestly, despite how often it's in the news I still don't fully understand it. It's like money, but it's . . . not as real? It's theoretical currency that exists only in the digital realm, and sometimes you can trade it in for actual goods and services but oftentimes you can't. It also depends on what kind of cryptocurrency you're using. Like, you might be able to use Bitcoin to buy lunch at some insufferably trendy Brooklyn restaurant, but good luck going anywhere that accepts JRRToken, the "Lord of the Rings" cryptocurrency.

JRRToken is a really good name for a cryptocurrency, I'll give it that. But that wasn't enough to save it from the wrath of the J.R.R. Tolkien estate, which took it to court and eradicated it. If it ever gets big enough, something similar may happen to the Dracarys Dragon Token, a cryptocurrency trading on the popularity of "Game of Thrones" and its upcoming prequel series "House of the Dragon."

There isn't much to this crypto at the moment; there's a Twitter account with a little over 100 followers and a Telegram account with over 500 members. I doubt it's gotten big enough for HBO to have even heard of it, much less get a court order finding it in violation of their trademarks.

Still, anything can happen. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created with the explicit intention to mock the out-of-control speculative frenzy around cypto, and it ended up going for a rollercoaster ride on the stock market that resulted in real gains (and losses) for thousands of investors. Who knows what will happen with the the Dracarys Dragon Token, particularly when "House of the Dragon" premieres sometime next year?