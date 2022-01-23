Trump instructed Michael Cohen to make sure Don Jr. went to jail instead of Ivanka

According to a report from Business Insider, Michael Cohen admitted on Saturday that Donald Trump instructed him in 2012 to make sure that Don Trump Jr. be the one to take the fall instead of Ivanka Trump during an investigation by Manhattan's district attorney into lying about property sales.

In an interview with MSNBC's Alex Witt, Cohen recalled that the former president was concerned about Ivanka's well-being if she was sentenced to jail and that Don Jr. would handle it better.

According to the report, Cohen told the MSNBC host, "You may recall that there was the district attorney's case here for Trump Soho where it was either Don or Ivanka was in very big trouble as a result of lying about the number of units that had been sold."

"And Donald said it to me – I mean I wouldn't say it if it wasn't said directly to me – he goes 'if one or the other has to go to prison, make sure that it's Don because Don would be able to handle it, " he continued.

Cohen later said that he doesn't expect Ivanka to willingly appear before the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and claimed the first daughter would likely plead the 5th before explaining, "Ivanka is only interested in Ivanka."

