Bill Maher lists "24 Things You Didn't Know" about Vladimir Putin

No. 1 on the list was, "I'm selling the pee tape as an NFT"

By John Wright

Published January 29, 2022 11:19AM (EST)

With Russia threatening to invade Ukraine, comedian Bill Maher on Friday mocked former president Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is known to be secretive, but when we interviewed him for this, he was an open book," Maher said on his HBO Real Time program, introducing a Putin-themed version of the segment "24 Things You Didn't Know About Me."

No. 1 on the list was, "I'm selling the pee tape as an NFT."

The list also included, "I own a small hotel chain in the United States called the Trump Organization."

Watch below:


