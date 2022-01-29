J.D. Vance rally booted from Ohio venue after MTG said she'd appear

According to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer, a rally for Ohio GOP Senate hopeful J.D. Vance was asked by the management of the facility where it was slated to occur on Sunday to take it elsewhere after they became aware that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) would be making an appearance.

Vance, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author who jumped into the race -- and has struggled to find traction -- received the endorsement from the controversial Georgia Republican recently and the announcement that she would appear was expected to give his campaign a much-needed boost.

However, the management of the Landing Event Center in Loveland was unaware that she would be there until they were flooded with complaints.

The Enquirer reports, "The management at the Landing Event Center in Loveland didn't know much about the event that was scheduled for Sunday, the general manager told The Enquirer. Just that a client asked to rent the space for an event that involved 'Hillbilly Elegy' author and Senate candidate J.D. Vance," adding "Then on Thursday, General Manager Jodi Taylor logged on to her computer. A flood of messages on social media and emails greeted her from people angry about the event. And calls started coming in."

"After discussing it with the owners, the management felt they weren't in a position to hold the event, Taylor said. She said they didn't know it was open to the public and would have an unknown number of people, she said," with Taylor explaining, "We just chose to respect it was a very emotional topic. People are passionate about what they believe. We were wrapping our heads around what was going on. We didn't know there would be a guest."

And with that, they asked Vance to move his event which will now be held at the Marriott Cincinnati Northeast in Mason.

According to an email from the Vance campaign, the move was necessitated because the crowd was expected to be larger than originally planned.

In a statement posted online the original facility explained, "Due to the tremendous interest in the JD Vance presentation that was scheduled to take place here this Sunday, it has been relocated to the Marriott NE located in Deerfield Twp. We appreciate everyone's interest and concerns."

The Enquirer reports, "The Landing Event Center didn't want to jump into the politics, Taylor said" as she added, "It doesn't matter what we do. We have both sides upset."

You can read more here.