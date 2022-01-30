Trump says he may pardon Jan. 6 attackers if he's elected again

As part of his speech Saturday night to Conroe, Texas, former President Donald Trump told his supporters that he might pardon them for Jan. 6 if he's reelected.

Trump has held back on saying whether or not he's running for election in 2024, claiming that he can't because campaign finance laws prevent him from being able to raise money into his PAC.

Atlantic writer Tom Nichols tweeted that it was just a week ago that he predicted Trump would pardon everyone involved in Jan. 6 if he's reelected.

Thus far over 760 people have been arrested for their participation in the attack at the U.S. Capitol that day. The Justice Department recently named 11 members of the Proud Boys militia who are being charged with sedition.