Morning Joe ridicules Donald Trump for "squirreling away" Kim Jong-un "love letters" at Mar-a-Lago

The entire panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" burst into laughter on Tuesday morning as they reported on Donald Trump's attempt to keep documents away from the National Archives by taking them to Mar-a-Lago.

In particular, they mocked the former president for wanting to hang onto what Trump has labeled his "love letters" from North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un.

Constantly talking over each other, co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist focused on the letters, but did mention Trump also "squirreled away" his Sharpied map of the U.S. that he used during a press conference on Hurrican Dorian.

Host Scarborough was particularly amused by Trump's enduring love affair with Kim Jong-un.

Speaking of Trump boasting about the letters at his rallies, Scarborough pointed out, "They would cheer whenever he would talk about his love letters with Kim Jong-un and, you know, remember not so long ago Bill O'Reilly asked him like who were his favorite world leaders to deal with, and like, you know, Kim Jong-un was one of them. Who else did he say? Did he say Xi and Putin? I don't know. It was like — it certainly wasn't anybody that was elected democratically."

"You actually heard, when they said Kim Jong-un, you actually heard some clapping," he said while laughing with his co-hosts and then exaggerating. "I heard a hound dog barking in the back because everybody wanting theirs. Some dogs before running wild in the back. You had a couple of chicken coops people had brought in because you had extra space in the arena. But there were people who were actually applauding the Kim Jong-un shout-out. I'm sitting here going, 'okay, wait, what — why, why?' I still don't get it."

Co-host Brzezinski summed up the whole affair with, "This is so weird."

You can watch the video via YouTube: