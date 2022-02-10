"Very destructive": Fox News host blasts Tomi Lahren for defending "thuggish" trucker protests

Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday called out Tomi Lahren for supporting the "Freedom Convoy" in Canada that is disrupting life for residents in the city of Ottawa.

During a discussion about the anti-vaccine protests taking place in Canada, Rivera accused Lahren of whitewashing their behavior.

"Their behavior has been nothing short of thuggish in Ottawa," he said. "They kept people in the neighborhood awake all night revving their engines, blowing their horns. They've deprived Ottawa of business — of tens of millions of dollars — now they're blockading the international bridges."

Rivera concluded by telling Lahren that "to give these guys the mantle of freedom fights is appallingly naïve."

Lahren responded by comparing the truckers to America's founders and said that Rivera would have called George Washington and Thomas Jefferson "thugs" and "degenerates" were he alive during the Revolutionary War.

Rivera, however, was not having it, and he was offended that Lahren would compare people carrying swastikas and Confederate flags to America's founders.

"What the hell is that about?" he asked incredulously. "They have been very destructive! 40% of Canada's trade goes over the bridge they have blocked!"

You can watch the video below via YouTube: