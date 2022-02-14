A Jan. 6 committee investigator goes over the data

"Once you see the data, you can't unsee it"

By David Edwards

Published February 14, 2022 4:00AM (EST)

"Stand with J6 Patriot and Against Tyranny" reads the sign. A sparse crowd gathered near the nation’s Capitol to rally for those criminally charged in the January 6 deadly pro-Trump insurrection, in Washington D.C. on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Malet Photography)
"Stand with J6 Patriot and Against Tyranny" reads the sign. A sparse crowd gathered near the nation’s Capitol to rally for those criminally charged in the January 6 deadly pro-Trump insurrection, in Washington D.C. on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Malet Photography)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), a top investigator for the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, hinted over the weekend that the American public will be shocked when they see the results of the committee's investigation.

"Once you see the data, you can't unsee it," Riggleman tweeted on Saturday. "And if you understand the data, you want others to see and understand it."

He suggested that the general public would see the data "when it's time."

Riggleman, a former Republican congressman, was hired by the Jan. 6 Committee as a senior staff member in August.

"Doing this might be one of the biggest things I've ever done in my life," Riggleman said after taking the job. "We can't worry about the color of the jerseys anymore or whether we have an R or a D next to our name. It's time for us to look in a fact-based way at what happened on January 6 and to see if we can prevent this from ever happening again in the future."


David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Insurrection January 6 Partner Raw Story