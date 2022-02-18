Confirmed: National Archives tells Congress Trump took classified documents from White House

The National Archives has confirmed that former President Donald Trump took classified national security documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The New York Times reports that the National Archives sent a letter to Congress in which it confirmed that it has "identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes" that were removed from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not shield January 6th-related documents from the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots.

"Because NARA identified classified information in the boxes, NARA staff has been in communication with the Department of Justice," the letter, which was written by National Archivist David Ferriero, added.

While there have been reports for weeks that the National Archives found classified documents in Trump's Mar-a-Lago records, this is the first time that the agency has publicly confirmed these reports.

Revelations about Trump removing classified documents from the White House weren't the only intriguing part of the letter, as Ferriero also revealed that "some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts."