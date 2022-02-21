Outrage for Franklin Graham's "Pray for President Putin" plea

A tweet from Christian Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, calling for his followers to "Pray for President Putin today," and not the people of Ukraine who are living in fear they will be invaded by Russia has set off a wave of criticism on Twitter.

According to Graham, who is a notable supporter of former president Donald Trump who has his own cozy relationship with the former KGB head, "This may sound like a strange request, but we need to pray that God would work in his heart so that war could be avoided at all cost. May God give wisdom to the leaders involved in these talks & negotiations, as well as those advising them."

Commenters were quick to point out he didn't ask for prayers for President Joe Biden by name as the United States attempts to intervene and stop what could be a devastating war in the region.

As one commenter pointed out, "Putin literally blew up a passenger airliner and mercilessly murdered 298 people."

Another added, "A fine day to grovel to your overlord$ eh? Get off your knees, charlatan."

You can see some more responses below: