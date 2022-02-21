Tom Cotton bashed for "asinine" comments blaming Biden for Putin's actions

During her appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican Party campaign consultant Tara Seymater went off on an epic rant attacking Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) for trying to blame President Joe Biden for Vladimir Putin's saber-rattling as he reportedly prepares to invade Ukraine.

During his own rant, Cotton claimed, "For four years when we had a Republican president who Democrats like Joe Biden accused of being in Vladimir Putin's pocket, and for some reason Vladimir Putin didn't invade Ukraine. It's because the only way to confront an aggressive autocrat like Putin or Xi Jinping is to show strength from the very beginning. That's the way to deter the kind of conflict that is likely about to happen in Ukraine."

"Tara, what's he talking about? " host Jonathan Capehart asked.

"Let's go back to the videotape, shall we?" Setmayer replied. "If it really means showing strength means kissing the ass of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un, well, then I guess that Donald Trump put America first."

"It's asinine for him to even imply that. Do we need to go over all the dozens upon dozens of examples of Donald Trump acquiescing to Vladimir Putin? Remember he wouldn't call Putin a killer during the Super Bowl in 2017?," she stated before quoting the ex-president remarking, "'There's lots of killers. Are we so innocent?'"

"What about Helsinki where Donald Trump stood on the world stage and gave more credibility to Vladimir Putin than our own intelligence agencies?" she continued. "What about how when Trump said, we don't care about those sanctions, he can keep Crimea. What about the time where Donald Trump, with open arms, embraced Sergei Lavrov to come into the Oval Office of the United States and passed off intelligence information to the Russians? I could keep going, there are so many examples that are so egregious that the cold warriors of the Republican Party who know better freaked out over, and Ronald Reagan would be spinning in his grave over it."

"I say to Tom Cotton, and the rest of them, get out the hell of here. We saw the video for four years, we lived through it," she concluded.