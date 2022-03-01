Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.

But former televangelist Pat Robertson, who came out of his retirement to weigh in on the situation, sees something even grander in the whole affair — according to him, Vladimir Putin is being willed by God to conduct the invasion, as a way of triggering the End Times.

"I think you can say, well, Putin's out of his mind, and yes, maybe so," said Robertson. "But at the same time he's being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine, but that wasn't his goal. His goal was to move against Israel, ultimately."

"God is getting ready to do something amazing, and that will be fulfilled," said Robertson. "And what Putin is doing, by moving as he is, to set up Ukraine as a staging ground for one of the armies, and then across is Erdogan in Turkey, and you've got between them that little Dardanelles area. And it's going to happen. So I say, that is what's coming up. Is Putin crazy? Is he mad? Well, perhaps. But God says, I'm going to put hooks in your jaws and I'm going to draw you into this battle, whether you like it or not. And he's being compelled, after the move into the Ukraine, he's being compelled to move to get a land bridge, and then across the Dardanelles with Turkey, and watch what's going to happen next. You read your Bible, because it's coming to pass."

Contrary to Robertson's claim, Turkey — although often friendly with Russia — has not backed Russia's war and is firmly supporting Ukraine in the conflict. Additionally, as a NATO country, an attack on Turkey by Russia would compel a counterattack by the entire NATO alliance.

