"Protecting his little KKK Caucus": AOC slams GOP leader for "toothless" condemnation of MTG

"McCarthy has been protecting his little KKK Caucus for years with these toothless statements," Ocasio-Cortez says

By Brad Reed

Published March 1, 2022 6:01AM (EST)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Monday delivered a blistering denunciation of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after he finally condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for appearing at a white nationalist conference over the weekend.

Writing on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez accused McCarthy of covering for the racist behavior of Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for years.

"McCarthy has been protecting his little KKK Caucus for years with these toothless statements and meetings," she wrote. "It's how he covers for them. He's now helped them for so long they've escalated their open antisemitism and collaboration with white nationalist groups. He's just as culpable."

She then explained how McCarthy had the opportunity to condemn Gosar after the first time he attended a white nationalist conference, but declined to do so until the Arizona Republican defiantly did it a second time.

"McCarthy stood on the House floor and passionately defended Rep. Gosar, who also headlined fundraisers for white nationalist orgs and escalated into inciting violence in the House," she said, referring to a cartoon video Gosar posted that depicted him murdering her. "He made it fair game. It's not an exaggeration in the slightest to say he works to protect them."

 

 


Brad Reed

MORE FROM Brad Reed

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Alexandria Ocasio-cortez Kevin Mccarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Raw Story Republicans