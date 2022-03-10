Right-wing U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn apparently can't quit driving — despite holding a revoked driver's license .

During a traffic stop on March 3, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged the Republican with a Class 3 misdemeanor, an infraction that could cost Cawthorn a $200 fine or 20 days in jail. His court date is set for May 6. According to a state trooper, Cawthorn was behind the wheel of a wobbly 2019 Toyota drifting "left of center" around 10:26 p.m.

"During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the driver's license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked," the agency said of Cawthorn's charge.

Cawthorn was previously charged for driving on a revoked license back in 2017, but that charge was later dismissed . Patrol spokesman Chris Knox told local reporters that he cannot comment on why Cawthorn's license was suspended because the information is protected under the Driver's Privacy Protection Act.

What is known, however, is that Cawthorn also faces two additional speeding charges.

In October, a trooper found the representative allegedly traveling 89mph in a 65mph zone. And in January, Cawthorn was reportedly back at it, accused in North Carolina of traveling 87mph in a 70mph zone. Those charges are both still pending.

"Our office expects the traffic matters to be resolved quickly and we remain focused on serving the constituents of NC-11," Cawthorn's office said in a statement.

In 2014, a driving accident left Cawthorn partially paralyzed and wheelchair-reliant.

Driving was also at the center of an explosive report by The Washington Post, in which several of Cawthorn's former college classmates described frightening incidents of sexual misconduct after Cawthorn drove them to deserted parts of town (classified as "fun drives") and initiated sexual activity.

"I definitely would classify it as sexual assault because he knew I said no," Cawthorn's former classmate Katrina Kulikas told The Post.