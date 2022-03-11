Kellyanne Conway goes on Fox News to call out Joe Biden's “fact problem,” immediately gets dragged

Twitter did not let the former presidential adviser to Donald Trump off the hook

By Madeleine Beck

Published March 11, 2022 1:46PM (EST)

Kellyanne Conway, a White House Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on education at the America First Policy Institute on January 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the speaker series, panelists discussed the institute's efforts to promote school choice for parents. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke on a Fox News segment Thursday about the Biden administration, saying that the administration had a lack of accomplishments and a "fact problem." 

"[They] are playing the blaming game, name and shame nonsense of Washington," Conway said. "But it would rely on the American people believing it, and they've lost credibility. This administration doesn't have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem." 

In response to a clip from the segment, several people posted to Twitter to complain about Conway's hypocrisy, with an emphasis on the phrase on her own use of "alternative fact." 

Conway coined the phrase "alternative fact" in 2017 as she defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who made a false statement about the attendance numbers of Donald Trump's inauguration.  


