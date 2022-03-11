Former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke on a Fox News segment Thursday about the Biden administration, saying that the administration had a lack of accomplishments and a "fact problem."

"[They] are playing the blaming game, name and shame nonsense of Washington," Conway said. "But it would rely on the American people believing it, and they've lost credibility. This administration doesn't have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem."

In response to a clip from the segment, several people posted to Twitter to complain about Conway's hypocrisy, with an emphasis on the phrase on her own use of "alternative fact."

Conway coined the phrase "alternative fact" in 2017 as she defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who made a false statement about the attendance numbers of Donald Trump's inauguration.