Elon Musk ignites Twitter with controversial meme mocking Ukraine

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter criticized by many of his 77.7 million followers as mocking people's support of Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia. The meme shows a man, known as the NPC Wojak meme, holding a Ukraine flag with various LGBTQ+ flags in the background and the phrase "I Support the Current Thing" in a circle border.

Musk's followers noted that while the meme could have been intended has a humorous jab at people hopping on social media trends, many think the post was insensitive considering the current suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Musk has previously shown his support for the people of Ukraine. On March 4th he tweeted, "Hold Strong Ukraine" with a series of Ukrainian flags followed up by, "And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this."

Not only has Musk been actively tweeting but the SpaceX CEO has been involved in supporting Ukraine through activating his company's Starlink satellite internet service in the country to provide Ukraine internet access and secure communication channels. On February 26th, Musk tweeted, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

Fans who supported the tweet, said that the CEO was making an important point about those who blindly support current media trends and as one follower noted, "The world would be a much better place 2Day if majority were self-thinkers."

Twitter followers were also quick to point out the inclusion of LGBTQ+ flags in the meme's background as inconsiderate, one follower saying "being LGBTQ+ isn't a trend."

Musk's recent break with musician Grimes was also a topic in the internet debate. The singer is reportedly dating military whistleblower Chelsea Manning, news of which came out a day after Vanity Fair published an article on Grimes where she revealed a secret second child with Musk born through a surrogate in December 2021.

Musk further instigated his fan base with another tweet that challenged Putin to a single combat duel.