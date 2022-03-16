Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar or Arizona will not be punished for their participation in a white nationalist conference, according to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

The California Republican called the recent conference "appalling" and said his members' role in the event was unacceptable, yet insisted that the two shall face no consequences. Instead, McCarthy said he spoke with Greene and got her word that she would not attend the conference again in the future. As of Wednesday , McCarthy said he has yet to speak with Gosar.

The America First Political Action Conference was organized by prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who said America had forgotten "young, white men." Greene spoke at the conference last month, while Gosar spoke in a prerecorded video for the event and also gave the keynote speech at last year's conference.

"There's no place for what has gone on with that organization," McCarthy said Wednesday. "There never will be in this party. It will never be tolerated."

But during Donald Trump's presidency, the White House was harsher in similar instances.

A speechwriter and policy aide for Trump was fired when it was discovered he spoke at a conference attended by well-known white nationalists. A policy analyst for the administration resigned when it was discovered he had connections with white nationalists.

Both Greene and Gosar have previously faced scrutiny and punishment for extremist behavior on social media. Greene liked Facebook posts calling for the execution of Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Gosar posted a cartoon video depicting himself killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

These instances resulted in the loss of their seats on House committees. But in November, McCarthy promised he would give them both new committee assignments if there is a GOP majority, and he reaffirmed that Wednesday, saying they will have the "ability" to get back their committee assignments "based upon that time when it comes.