Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for sending more military aid to Ukraine, and said that things would be better off if Ukrainians just gave up their efforts to resist the Russian invasion.

In a Facebook address to her supporters, Greene laid out the case against helping the Ukrainians with more weapons.

"If we truly care about suffering and death on our television screens, we cannot fund more of it by sending money and weaponry to fight a war they cannot possibly win!" she said. "The only effect of more arms and more money from America will be to prolong the war!"

Greene went on to say that America was giving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people "false hope about a war they can't win."

In fact, many military experts think that Russia's invasion has broadly stalled, and Ukraine reports that it has killed four different Russian generals after less than a month of fighting, which suggests that the possibility for victory by the Ukrainians is far from hopeless.

Greene concluded by saying that she wanted to stop the Ukrainain arms shipments because "as Christians" she didn't want to produce "any more human suffering."

Watch the video below.