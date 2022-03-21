A dog was dumped at a North Carolina dog shelter because the owners were convinced it was gay after it tried to have sex with another male dog, WCCB reports.

The shelter is now asking for local shelters to step and take the dog, whose name is "Fezco."

As the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) points out, mounting or thrusting is normal play behavior for pets and doesn't necessarily indicate sexuality. That being said, homosexual behavior has been noted in over 1,500 animals species, according to Scientific American.