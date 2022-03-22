Winner winner cream of mushroom chicken dinner

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Big Little Recipe has the smallest-possible ingredient list and big everything else: flavor, creativity, wow factor. That means five ingredients or fewer — not including water, salt, black pepper, and certain fats (like oil and butter), since we're guessing you have those covered. Inspired by the column, the Big Little Recipes cookbook is available now.

Since the 1930s, canned cream of mushroom soup has been a shortcut for all sorts of meals, from green bean casserole to beef stroganoff to shepherd's pie. And while it's hard to beat the convenience of a can — let's be real, you can't — this recipe comes awfully close.

The sauce needs only three ingredients. And yes, two of those are cream and mushrooms. And no, half-and-half or whole milk cannot be substituted. It is called cream of mushroom. This is what we came for.

Play around with the mushroom type if you'd like, but I'm convinced that baby bellas (aka cremini mushrooms) are the sweet spot. Their flavor digs deeper than white buttons, while their price point is less than half that of oysters.

Which comes in handy here because we are using a lot of mushrooms — a full pound. This might seem excessive coupled with a pound of chicken breast. And that's the point. It yields a savory, earthy cream sauce that I would swim in if I could, taking a notoriously soft-spoken cut of meat and giving it a microphone.

There is a lot of fear mongering when it comes to mushrooms. But it is a weeknight, and we don't have time for all that. So here's what you're not going to do:

You're not going to painstakingly wipe each cap with a damp towel. You're not going to carefully cut them into even pieces. You're not going to trim or even remove the stems. You're not going to cook them in batches.

Instead, you're going to get into pajamas, turn on your favorite podcast, and rest assured that with enough cream and mushrooms, even a cardboard box would taste good, which means crispy chicken will taste great, greater, greatest.

But you're probably wondering about that third ingredient for the sauce, right? I have a hunch that it's in your fridge right now.

***

Recipe: Weeknight Chicken with Creamy Mushrooms

Yields 2-4 servings Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes