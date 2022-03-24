Benedict Cumberbatch: "Doctor Strange 2" will be as big as "No Way Home"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" stomped out of the gate and became one of the most lucrative movies of all time, even during a global pandemic. The next big movie on Marvel's agenda is the excellently named "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Does it have a chance of standing toe to toe with Spidey's big adventure? Lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch thinks so.

"It's a big, big movie," he told Empire. "It's going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it's got, we're going to have a success on the level of 'Spidey.' There you go, I'll put my flag in the sand."

The movie follows right up on the events of "No Way Home," so maybe he's right. In that movie, Doctor Strange cast a spell that accidentally yoked together several different universes. The new movie will explore the consequences of that, which are dire.

"There's a lot of reckoning," Cumberbatch continued. "And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become . . . There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions."

We'll see how that all shakes down when the movie comes out in theaters on May 6.

Go behind the scenes of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

And as long as we're talking about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the movie is now available digitally on Vudu, where it comes with several extra features. You can watch one, about bringing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire into the story, below:

You can also look behind the scenes at the moment three Spider-Men recreated the "two Spider-Men point at each other" meme:

These cameos were a huge part of the reason why No Way Home was so successful. Naturally, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has this kind of thing too, although they're being (marginally) kept under wraps for now.