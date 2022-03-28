Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Pete Buttigieg and husband to "stay out of girls' bathrooms"

Republican U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday warned Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, to not bring his bicycle or electric vehicles into public facilities designated for female children.

"And you know what?" Greene screamed to the crowd. "Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls' bathrooms."

Rep. Greene made her announcement at a rally in Georgia held by Donald Trump, the failed and disgraced former president.

Greene's warning apparently was a failed yet reprehensible attempt to equate LGBTQ people with pedophiles, one of the Republican Party's false but increased lines of attack against Democrats.

Watch Congresswoman Greene: