Michael Cohen says Jan. 6 committee witness will reveal three burner phones were purchased at a CVS

Cohen said that he has been in contact with the person who will testify to the House Select Committee

By Sarah Burris

Published March 30, 2022 4:00AM (EDT)

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Cohen is due to report to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted Tuesday in response to the bombshell Washington Post report that so-called "burner phones" may have been used to communicate with the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. According to Cohen's tweet, someone did purchase the burner phones and they are about to tell Congress about it.

Raw Story spoke to Cohen, who said that he has been in contact with the person who will testify to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and what led up to it in the coming weeks. That person will reveal, according to Cohen, that they were given $400 in cash and instructed to purchase the burner phones.

Those phones were then "delivered to two individuals who were engaged in conversations with Mark Meadows and others in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 coup," said Cohen.

Cohen added that the individual who instructed the person to purchase the phones asked for a receipt. However, as any person who shops at CVS knows, a shopper may enter their phone number to earn CVS rewards. Even if one pays cash, the purchase may be recorded in their system.

The committee is now obtaining the receipts for the burner phone, according to Cohen.


