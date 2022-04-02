Sarah Palin running for Congress in Alaska

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has just thrown her hat into the ring to fill the seat and shoes of the late U.S. Congressman Don Young (R-AK) who died in March.

Palin "vows to fight against the left's 'socialist, big-government, America last agenda,'" her announcement reads.

"Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress just as Rep. Young did for 49 years," Palin's statement, issued Friday evening, says. "I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young's legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America."

Her campaign website is already set up to accept donations, which include the highly-criticized opt-out automatic recurring donations the Trump campaign used and was forced to refund millions of dollars from. It offers no policies or promises, just the ability to donate money "immediately.

"America is at a tipping point," says Palin, the failed GOP vice presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2008.

"As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world," her statement reads, all of which are false claims.

The primary is June 11 and the special election is August 16.