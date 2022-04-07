Nancy Pelosi positive with COVID-19

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pelosi, who just turned 82 two weeks ago, is not currently experiencing symptoms and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said, according to CNN. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

She is the latest top government official to test positive for the virus.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive Wednesday, as did Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Both "attended the elite Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington on Saturday, Politico reports. "Other attendees, including Vice President Kamala Harris' communication director Jamal Simmons and Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro and Adam Schiff and President Joe Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, have also announced positive tests."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also just tested positive.

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent notes the Speaker was close to President Biden yesterday.