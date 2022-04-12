Tucker Carlson brags that he "skipped" getting the COVID vaccine

Fox News host Tucker Carlson finally revealed this month that he "skipped" all three COVID-19 vaccines, putting to rest months of speculation around whether he'd actually received the jab.

The much-awaited admission earlier this month during a speaking engagement at San Diego's Awaken Church, according to a recording obtained by The Daily Beast. The development was first reported by Voice of San Diego.

"I've had like a million of them," Carlson said of vaccines in general. But when it comes to the COVID-19 shots, he noted, "I skipped the first three."

"I'm not getting that one either," the host added, alluding to additional booster shots. He reportedly received a round of applause.

Over the past year, Carlson has been somewhat gun-shy about his vaccination status.

When Time Magazine asked about his vaccination status back in June, Carlson called the inquiry "supervulgar." In another exchange with The New York Times, he claimed the question was tantamount to asking, "When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position?"

Though he remains Fox News' reigning pundit, Carlson's vaccination status might flout the network's official COVID-19 policies.

Last year, Fox Corporation, Fox News' parent company, announced that it would be ending its regular testing option for a select group of New York-based employees, instead requiring that all staffers are fully vaccinated as a condition of their employment.

According to a memo from last September, roughly 90% of all employees at Fox Corporation were vaccinated.

In the past, Carlson has made a number of outlandish and downright dangerous claims about vaccines and masks.

Just this January, the Fox News firebrand compared vaccine mandates to "Nazi experiments," saying in a broadcast, "I thought that American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical."

Last April, Carlson likened mandatory mask-wearing for kids to "child abuse" saying that "your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart."

Carlson has also baselessly alleged that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was the "guy who created COVID."