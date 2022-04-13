Mark Meadows purged from North Carolina voter rolls after official caught him voting in Virginia

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will no longer be allowed to vote in North Carolina after he was caught voting in Virginia.

The Asheville Citizen-Times first reported that the former Trump aide had been removed from Macon County voter rolls by Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault.

"What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020," she told the paper.

North Carolina state law requires voters to be removed from the rolls if they vote in another state.

"[I]f a person goes into another state, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district, or into the District of Columbia, and while there exercises the right of a citizen by voting in an election, that person shall be considered to have lost residence in that State, county, municipality, precinct, ward, or other election district from which that person removed," the law states.

Meadows' wife Debra remains on the voter rolls in Macon County.

The couple came under scrutiny after it was reported that they claimed to live at a small Scaly Mountain home with a rusted roof. Meadows was never seen at the address.