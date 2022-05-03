Former President Donald Trump launched an angry rant while speaking on an Ohio radio talk show Tuesday against a GOP Senate primary candidate who recently has surged in the polls against J.D. Vance, who he recently endorsed.

During an appearance on "The Bruce Hooley Show," Trump made up the term "potential wokie" while disparaging candidate Matt Dolan. Hooley teed up Trump by saying he doesn't believe that Dolan is "an authentic conservative" because the candidate supports Ohio's Equality Act, which would afford protective status to LGBQT citizens. The former president was only too happy to use that as a starting point to jump into the fray.

"I don't know that much about him, but what I do know is that he's involved with the Cleveland Indians. Being somewhat of a baseball fan, I didn't think that name change was a good thing. I think that anybody who does is wokie, or potentially wokie," Trump opined.

He then extended his criticism of sports teams that have changed their nicknames so as not to continue disparaging Native Americans by saying he also was against the decision by the Washington football team to drop the moniker "Redskins" in favor of the "Commanders."

Dolan, an Ohio State Senator and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, very deliberately did not seek out Trump's endorsement. He is part of the ownership group of the recently renamed Cleveland Guardians professional baseball team.

Of the name change, Trump groused, "That would actually get me not to vote for somebody like that."