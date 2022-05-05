Is Donald Trump Jr. okay?

Donald Trump Jr. is not coping well with Monday's leak of the United States Supreme Court's draft majority opinion ending abortion rights – but not because millions of his fellow citizens will lose their fundamental liberties.

On Wednesday morning, Junior posted a video to Rumble in which he completely freaked out over the fact that a forthcoming Supreme Court ruling was prematurely made public.

The three-minute video began with an overly stimulated Junior flailing around, shouting about privacy, and demanding a "criminal investigation" into the leak (there is no evidence so far that any laws were broken):

Well guys, you saw the leak from the Supreme Court, an unprecedented thing. This kind of stuff doesn't happen. I don't know that I'm ever aware of a leak. This is not like Congress where everything leaks, and trust me I've done enough testimony. Things are leaking during, uh, closed-door hearings. I get it. The Supreme Court doesn't have leaks. If there's not a thorough criminal investigation into who leaked privileged documents about a draft decision from the United States Supreme Court – where a small, small, tiny handful of people have access to it – then we live in a clown show state. We live in a clown show state, folks.

Junior said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation should spearhead his desired probe because it once looked into a suspected noose that was hanging from a garage door belonging to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, which turned out to be nothing.

There is no connection between the Wallace incident and the Supreme Court leak.

"If they don't send people to investigate this, then again, we live in a clown show state," he reiterated.

Next, Junior alleged without presenting any proof that a "pissed off leftist" for whom "the media will run cover" was behind the breach. He equated the leak to a "general coordinating with communist China, giving Chinese generals examples of what our response would be."

Junior then boasted that "this may be the first time in history that a Supreme Court opinion has leaked. I'm not aware of another time and I dunno that any of you are either."

This is incorrect, as the Court's original Roe versus Wade decision was leaked ahead of time.

Junior then thundered over the following 90 seconds that the leak was part of a coordinated effort by "the left" to manipulate the November midterm elections. Here, again, he did not offer anything to support his manic assumption.

Watch below:

What captured the attention of observers of social media, however, was Junior's ballistic behavior. The Twitterverse suspected that Junior's rapid-fire rant was indicative of substance abuse.